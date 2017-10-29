Deutsche Boerse chairman says board has CEO shortlist - newspaper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) board has a shortlist of potential candidates for chief executive and hopes to make a final decision before the end of the year, the board’s chairman said in an interview with a German newspaper published on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A guard secures the entrance of Germany's stock exchange Deutsche Boerse Group in Frankfurt, Germany January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Kao Pfaffenbach/File Photo

“Our goal is to have someone by Jan. 1. We definitely want to agree on a successor this year,” Joachim Faber, chairman of the German exchange operator’s supervisory board, said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“We have a shortlist with a handful of potentially qualified candidates that we are now going through quickly,” he said.

The paper said that Faber’s ideal candidate would have the following: German as a native language, experience as an entrepreneur, not necessarily exchange experience, good contacts with politicians, and a high degree of knowledge about regulation.

Faber himself ruled out stepping down.

The search for a new chief comes after the current CEO, Carsten Kengeter, last week tendered his resignation amid an ongoing insider trading investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.