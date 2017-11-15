FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit German chief is contender for Deutsche Boerse CEO - source
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 15, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a day ago

Unicredit German chief is contender for Deutsche Boerse CEO - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Theodor Weimer, the head of Unicredit’s (CRDI.MI) German unit, is a serious contender to take the helm of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), a person familiar with the search said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A guard secures the entrance of Germany's stock exchange Deutsche Boerse Group in Frankfurt, Germany January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Kao Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The German stock exchange operator is hoping to fill the role by the end of the year. The current CEO, Carsten Kengeter, is stepping down amid an ongoing insider trading investigation, though he denies wrongdoing.

Deutsche Boerse and HypoVereinsbank, Unicredit’s Germany unit based in Munich, declined to comment.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Weimer was the leading candidate for the spot.

Deutsche Boerse shares rose 0.4 percent and were the top gainers in the blue-chip DAX .GDAXI, which fell 1.2 percent.

Weimer, a former investment banker, has been chief of Unicredit’s German operations since 2009. His contract was renewed this year through the end of 2020.

Joachim Faber, chairman of Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board, has said the ideal candidate would have the following: German as a native language, experience as an entrepreneur, good contacts with politicians, and a high degree of knowledge about regulation.

He said the candidate need not necessarily have experience of financial exchanges.

The chief of Deutsche Boerse has been one of Germany’s highest paid executives in recent years.

The exchange operator hopes to position itself to profit from Britain’s decision to leave the European Union by capturing a portion of the euro clearing market that is currently centred in London.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andreas Framke; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.