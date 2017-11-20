FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse says about 20 banks join its clearing programme
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2017 / 2:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Deutsche Boerse says about 20 banks join its clearing programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - About 20 banks have signed up to Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) profit-sharing scheme on interest rate swaps at its clearing business, the company said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A guard secures the entrance of Germany's stock exchange Deutsche Boerse Group in Frankfurt, Germany January 14, 2005. REUTERS/Kao Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The programme, announced last month, aims to wrest trade from the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) amid the uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Deutsche Boerse’s EU-based alternative has signed on banks including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, Citi, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex Clearing business is giving companies until Nov. 20 to sign up early with incentives.

The 10 most active programme participants will be eligible for a “significant” share in revenues of interest rate clearing, and have a say in how Eurex is run.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.