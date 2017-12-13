FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse Xetra trading platform functioning again - website
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2017 / 8:32 AM / a day ago

Deutsche Boerse Xetra trading platform functioning again - website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, experienced a short disruption on its Xetra trading platform early on Wednesday, but trading started as normal at 0800 GMT.

The plaque of the Deutsche Boerse AG is pictured at the entrance of the Frankfurt stock exchange February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/File Photo

Deutsche Boerse was not immediately available to explain the disruption, which surfaced around 0715 GMT with a notice on its website. That notice was removed about 30 minutes later.

Such short-lived disruptions occur from time to time. Wednesday’s difficulty did not spill over into the start of normal trade. The DAX index of 30 major companies opened down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.