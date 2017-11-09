FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post eyes strong Christmas, confirms 2017 earnings goal
November 9, 2017 / 6:25 AM / a day ago

Deutsche Post eyes strong Christmas, confirms 2017 earnings goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPWGn.DE) confirmed its earnings traget for 2017, saying it expected a strong Christmas period, as it reported a 10.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015.

The company reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 834 million euros (736.90 million pounds), against analyst expectations for 841 million in a Reuters poll.

It stuck to a target for 2017 EBIT of around 3.75 billion euros.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
