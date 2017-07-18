Van Damme quits early as head of Deutsche Telekom Germany

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is pictured on the 266 metre high "Colonia" TV tower in Cologne, Germany January 25, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Niek Jan van Damme, head of Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) home market of Germany, is quitting a year early at the end of the year to make way for Dirk Woessner of Canada's Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO), Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday.

Germany is Deutsche Telekom's second-biggest market after the United States. The company is investing heavily at home to promote bundled TV and telecoms packages and broadband to encourage its customers to spend more as mobile subscriber growth stagnates.

Woessner, head of Rogers' consumer business, previously spent 13 years at Deutsche Telekom, most recently as sales director for business and consumer customers in Germany.

Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said in a statement: "I am looking forward to working with Dirk Woessner and to his return. He knows this company better than nearly anyone else."

Van Damme was head of T-Mobile Netherlands before joining the German operation as head of its fixed-line and mobile operations in 2009. IT unit T-Systems Germany is separately managed.

Deutsche Telekom later tried to sell its Dutch unit, before putting it into a special unit for assets to be "actively managed" earlier this year.

"After intensive talks with our CEO Tim Hoettges and the chairman of the supervisory board Ulrich Lehner, I have decided to resign from my current position as of the end of the year," van Damme said in the statement.

"It's a bit earlier than I had originally intended, but it's a good fit with my personal life planning and the best way to ensure a seamless transition," he added.

Deutsche Telekom is Europe's biggest telecoms group by sales, and is active dozens of countries, concentrated on Europe and the United States.

Its German business generated revenue of 22 billion euros ($25 billion) and adjusted operating profit of 8.8 billion euros in 2016.

($1 = 0.8649 euros)