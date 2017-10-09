Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems names Adel Al-Saleh as new head

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Bonn, Germany, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGn.DE) T-Systems technical and communications consulting business said on Monday it has appointed Adel Al-Saleh as its new head, with the American turnaround specialist set to join at a time when the business is grappling with a slide in earnings.

Al-Saleh will also take up a seat on the Deutsche Telekom management board when he joins at the start of 2018. He replaces Reinhard Clemens, who will leave the company after almost 10 years.

Al-Saleh joins from Northgate Information Solutions, where he was brought in by investor KKR in 2011 to conceive and execute a growth strategy across the British service provider’s three main business areas, Deutsche Telekom said.

“Al-Saleh was responsible for the transformation of the NIS Group: he slimmed down the portfolio, gave the group a new strategy and made the business units more efficient and competitive,” the German company said in a statement.

The appointment was first reported by German paper Handelsblatt, which in a separate profile of Deutsche Telekom’s CEO Tim Hoettges speculated on a partial sale of T-Systems that could affect thousands of jobs.

A source close to Deutsche Telekom said Al-Saleh had not been brought on board to break up T-Systems but to lead the business to success.

T-Systems posted a 5.2 percent decline in revenue and a 16 percent drop in order intake in the first half of the year amid sustained industry pricing pressure.

Core profit fell by nearly a quarter in the first half, after a 21 percent drop in the full-year 2016.

“Adel has proved that he can get companies on track,” Hoettges said in the statement, adding that Al-Saleh would familiarise himself with the business before taking full charge at the start of 2018.

Deutsche Telekom’s share price was up 0.1 percent at 15.71 euros at 1035 GMT.