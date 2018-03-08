FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 6:03 PM / a day ago

Labour union calls strike at Deutsche Telekom over pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German labour union Verdi called targeted strikes for some workers at Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) from Friday after a second round of talks failed to produce a wage offer from management.

    Seeking to increase pressure on management, Verdi said the strikes would begin on Friday. Around 5,000 employees from across the country would be asked to participate in protests and industrial action in the coming days, the union said.

    A third round of talks is scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 in Berlin.

    Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton

