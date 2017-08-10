FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Furniture seller DFS says weak demand to hit full-year profit
#Business News
August 10, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in 2 months

Furniture seller DFS says weak demand to hit full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British furniture retailer DFS (DFSD.L) said its earnings would be at the lower end of forecasts after orders declined in April, May and June, reflecting an uncertain economic environment, an unexpected national election and warm weather.

The company, which mainly sells sofas, said revenue in its second half, which ended on July 29, fell 4 percent year-on-year, resulting in growth for the full year of 1 percent.

As a result, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be at the low end of its 82 million - 87 million pound ($106-113 million) range, it said on Thursday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman

