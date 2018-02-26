FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 4:32 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Diageo launches Jane Walker Scotch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world’s largest spirits company, is launching a U.S. limited edition of its Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch featuring a woman on the label, called Jane Walker, it said on Monday.

    The launch in March marks the first major change to the brand’s “striding man” logo in over a century and comes as Diageo and peers try to attract more women drinkers.

    For every bottle of Jane Walker made, Diageo will donate $1 to organizations supporting women’s causes.

    (This version of the story corrects to show donation for bottles made, not sold)

    Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
