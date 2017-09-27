FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire
September 27, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in 22 days

Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British industrial component maker Diploma Plc (DPLM.L) said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.

The company, a supplier of components for Formula 1 cars, said Thompson planned to retire before the end of September 2018 and it was looking for a replacement.

Thompson, who became CEO in 1996, has led a major restructuring of the group, divesting its three traditional core businesses, the company said.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

