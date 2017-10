FILE PHOTO - The Dow Chemical logo is displayed on a board above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. on December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Dow Chemical said in a statement on Tuesday it would invest $210 million (158.48 million pounds)to improve a petrochemical complex in Argentina’s Buenos Aires province over the next two years.

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri visited the complex, which produces ethylene and polyethylene used for packaging, earlier in the day.