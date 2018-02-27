Australia's Downer EDI wins $467 million contract at BHP-Mitsubishi mine

(Reuters) - Mining contractor Downer EDI Ltd (DOW.AX) said on Wednesday that it was awarded a A$600 million (336.1 million pounds) mining services contract at the Blackwater coal mine in central Queensland.

Downer said in a statement to the exchange that it would conduct activities including equipment maintenance and drilling at the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)-owned mine.

It also said that the contract, which has a three-year term, consolidates two existing contracts.

($1 = 1.2837 Australian dollars)