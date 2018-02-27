FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 10:37 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Australia's Downer EDI wins $467 million contract at BHP-Mitsubishi mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mining contractor Downer EDI Ltd (DOW.AX) said on Wednesday that it was awarded a A$600 million (336.1 million pounds) mining services contract at the Blackwater coal mine in central Queensland.

    Downer said in a statement to the exchange that it would conduct activities including equipment maintenance and drilling at the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)-owned mine.

    It also said that the contract, which has a three-year term, consolidates two existing contracts.

    ($1 = 1.2837 Australian dollars)

    Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
