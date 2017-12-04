FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 3:14 PM / in 18 hours

Drone racing - NEXXBlades swoop to Drone Champions League victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The NEXXBlades Racing team have won the final race of the Drone Champions League series in Berlin to lift the championship trophy.

NEXXBlades scored three wins in the eight race series to amass 1,430 points. Second were Flyduino Kiss Racing of Germany with 1,290 and third Rotorama of Czech Republic with 1,160. Ten teams took part in the series throughout the year.

Sunday’s final was disputed between the British NEXXBlades Racing team, Luke Wolferstan-Bannister, Mac Poschwald, Gary Kent and Brett Collis, and its sister team NEXXBR Freeflow at Station Berlin but the pace of the final was too much for all but one pilot.

NEXXBlades’ star Wolferstan-Bannister was the only pilot to avoid the hazards and steer his drone home to win the race and series for the team.

Top prize was 50,000 Euros (£43,788) and second 25,000 -- enough to buy some new batteries.

