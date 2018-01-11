Dropbox files confidentially for U.S. IPO - source

(Reuters) - Data-sharing business Dropbox Inc has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The Dropbox app logo seen on a mobile phone in this illustration photo October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The IPO will be led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bloomberg reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in June that the company, valued at almost $10 billion (£7.4 billion) in a private fundraising round in 2014, was seeking to hire underwriters for an IPO.

Dropbox is in talks with other banks to fill additional roles on the IPO and is aiming to be listed in the first half of 2018, the Bloomberg report said.

Dropbox could not be immediately reached for comment.