6 days ago
Dufry's quarterly organic growth surges to five-year high boosted by UK
July 31, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 6 days ago

Dufry's quarterly organic growth surges to five-year high boosted by UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A duty free shop belonging the the Dufry group in a departure lounge at Denpassar international airport in Bali March 23, 2017.Thomas White

(Reuters) - Airport retailer Dufry AG (DUFN.S) said on Monday its second-quarter organic growth surged to 8.9 percent, the highest since 2012, driven particularly by strong performance in the UK and South America.

The company reported a 5.8 percent rise in first-half turnover to 3.82 billion Swiss francs (3.01 billion pounds), highlighting that the UK continued perform well following the Brexit vote last year and the subsequent devaluation of the British pound.

Dufry also said that it was considering an initial public offering of its North American businesss as the market differs from other markets and a spin-off would allow it to pursue growth opportunities specific to this market.

Reporting by Daria Kowalewska in Gdynia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

