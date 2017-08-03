U.S. utility Duke Energy's profit rises 35 pct

(Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 35 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher prices and electricity sales.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $686 million (518.12 million pounds), or 98 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $509 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.56 billion from $5.21 billion. bit.ly/2w9udSv