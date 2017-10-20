FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delivery company DX Group sees earnings tumble 60 percent
October 20, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 5 days ago

Delivery company DX Group sees earnings tumble 60 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s DX Group (DXDX.L) reported a 60 percent plunge in annual core earnings on Friday and the mail, parcels and courier services company warned the start of its new financial year had been “especially challenging”.

For the year that ended June 30, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items fell to 7.2 million pounds ($9.44 million) from 18 million pounds.

Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 291.9 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

