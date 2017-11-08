E.ON lost British customers but can go it alone there

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) has lost about 200,000 customers in Britain so far this year, its chief financial officer told journalists on Wednesday, highlighting the growing challenges it faces in that market.

FILE PHOTO: A shareholder carries a bag with the logo of E.ON during the company's annual shareholders meeting in Essen, Germany May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

Marc Spieker said that the group was strong enough to compete on its own in Britain, adding it currently did not examine strategic options after rivals Innogy (IGY.DE) and SSE (SSE.L) said they would merge their local retail assets.