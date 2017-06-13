FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sony unveils new "Spider-man" game at E3 expo
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 2 months ago

Sony unveils new "Spider-man" game at E3 expo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sony Playstation shows the Spider-Man game as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2017.Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.

"Spider-man", due for release in 2018, is being developed by Insomniac Games, the group behind PlayStation offerings such as "Resistance" and "Ratchet & Clank".

Slideshow (2 Images)

"The future is here and it's now with PlayStation 4 Pro and PS VR," said Shawn Layden, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, unveiling the "Spider-man" game.

Virtual reality (VR) is fast becoming the new battleground in the gaming world with developers seeking to win over fans with immersive headsets and accessories.

Sony Corp said last week it had sold more than one million units of its virtual reality headset globally, and was boosting production.

Sony also announced at E3 that the cult game "Shadow of the Colossus" will get a high-definition remake for PlayStation 4. This game and the next "God of War" edition are set to be released next year.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Karishma Singh and Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.