2 months ago
UK airline easyJet to shut Hamburg base in 2018
June 6, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 2 months ago

UK airline easyJet to shut Hamburg base in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EasyJet counters are seen at Nice Cote D'Azur international airport Terminal 2 in Nice, France, May 4, 2016.Eric Gaillard/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports.

"After a thorough review of its Hamburg operations (easyJet)proposes to cease basing crew and aircraft at Hamburg from summer 2018," the airline said in a statement.

The company's Hamburg base opened in March 2014 but easyJet is only the fourth largest airline at the airport and it said its strategy was to strengthen its "number-one positions in key European airports."

EasyJet said it would keep a significant presence in Hamburg and that there would be no changes to the currently planned schedule.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich

