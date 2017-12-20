ECB to enforce bad loan rules after analysis of each bank - Angeloni

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will only enforce its new, contested rules forcing banks to set aside more cash for loans that sour after a “detailed analysis” of each lender, a senior ECB supervisor said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

“The ECB will never oblige a bank to respect the addendum criteria without first conducting a detailed analysis of the specific circumstances of the bank,” Ignazio Angeloni told members of parliament in Italy, where the proposed guidelines have met with fierce opposition.