FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will only ask banks to set aside extra capital for their bad loans via Pillar 2 demands if talks with the lenders on the matter fail, a senior ECB supervisor said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Flags in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) before a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

“Only if the results of this structured dialogue do not convince us will we consider Pillar 2 measures,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB’s supervisory arm on the central bank’s board, said.