European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi waits to address the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s president Mario Draghi will not attend a Bank of England event on Friday in which he was due to speak alongside BoE governor Mark Carney, an ECB spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the matter said Draghi’s decision was due to a health issue affecting one of his relatives.