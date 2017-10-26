Italy PM has recommended Visco be reconfirmed as cenbank chief - source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has proposed that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco be reappointed for a second six-year term, sources with knowledge of the dossier said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco (R) smiles as he leaves the G7 for Financial ministers meeting in the southern Italian city of Bari, Italy, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Visco, whose mandate expires at the end of this month, is a board member of the European Central Bank and is considered a close ally of ECB President Mario Draghi.

He has been criticised by parties of all political stripes following the collapse of 10 Italian banks over the past two years. He has blamed a prolonged economic turndown for the banking crisis.