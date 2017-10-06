FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to release more data on corporate bond holdings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2017 / 11:11 AM / in 12 days

ECB to release more data on corporate bond holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will begin to publish more detailed information about its corporate bond holdings, it said on Friday, after coming under pressure from European and national lawmakers to make the purchases more transparent.

The ECB will publish at 1400 GMT on Friday data on its corporate bond holdings by country, rating and sector, it said in a brief message on its website.

The data will be updated twice per year, the ECB added.

The ECB has so far bought 114.7 billion euros (102.78 billion pounds) worth of corporate bonds as part of its 2.3 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme.

Although it regularly discloses which bonds it buys, it does not reveal the value of each holding.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.