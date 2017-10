FILE PHOTO - Deutsche Bundesbank, German Federal Bank President Jens Weidmann gives a keynote to the ‘G20 Africa Partnership – Investing in a Common Future’ Summit in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not keep interest rates low for too long and should tighten policy quickly during an economic upturn, ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann said in an interview published on Thursday.

Wirtschaftswoche quoted Weidmann as saying “the monetary policy taps should be turned off in a quick and consistent manner.”