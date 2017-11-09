FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European markets not deep enough for indefinite QE - ECB's Coeure
November 9, 2017

European markets not deep enough for indefinite QE - ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European financial markets are not deep enough to allow ECB quantitative easing to run on indefinitely, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“A lot of people would like us to continue quantitative easing forever, but the depth of European capital markets is totally different to that in the United States,” Coeure told an economics conference in Lyon.

“Personally, I don’t think quantitative easing can be a permanent instrument of ECB monetary policy simply because financial markets are not deep enough,” he added.

