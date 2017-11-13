FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB policy must stay easy as inflation lags target - Constancio
November 13, 2017 / 9:43 AM / Updated a day ago

ECB policy must stay easy as inflation lags target - Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s monetary policy must remain easy as inflation in the euro zone continues to lag its 2 percent target despite stronger economic growth and falling unemployment, the ECB’s vice president said on Monday.

European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“We are not yet fulfilling our mandate and that is why monetary policy will have to continue to be very accommodative, assuring favourable financial conditions to foster growth and spur wages and prices,” Vitor Constancio, a policy dove, told a conference.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

