Low ECB rates an opportunity to reform, Draghi argues
#Business News
October 18, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 4 days ago

Low ECB rates an opportunity to reform, Draghi argues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Easy monetary policy gives euro zone governments a window of opportunity to enact the reforms needed to boost growth once interest rates have to rise, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi holds a news conference during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“ECB research finds no convincing evidence that high interest rates lead to more reforms,” Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt. “In fact, the opposite is more likely to be true: lower rates tend to promote reforms, since they lead to a better macroeconomic environment.”

“With monetary policy being accommodative, we now have a window of opportunity to take these measures,” Draghi added.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
