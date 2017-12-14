ECB raises GDP and inflation forecasts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its growth and inflation forecasts on Thursday as the euro zone’s recovery becomes increasingly broad-based but saw inflation falling short of target into 2020 as high unemployment keeps a lid on wages.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi gestures as he addresses a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, sees price growth slowly accelerating over the coming years and hitting 1.7 percent in 2020, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference.

Growth next year was seen at 2.3 percent versus an earlier 1.8 percent forecast.

The following are the ECB staff’s new projections for inflation and GDP growth, with September forecasts in brackets. For 2020, the ECB provided projections for the first time.