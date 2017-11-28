FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB could end bond buys after next September - Hansson to MNI
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 10:02 AM / a day ago

ECB could end bond buys after next September - Hansson to MNI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could end its asset buys after next September if the euro zone economy develops as now expected, Estonian central bank chief Ardo Hansson told MNI in an interview.

A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“If the economy evolves broadly as we expect, if we see an uptick in inflation and if it looks sustainable, this element of the programme could be phased out,” Hansson said.

A reduction of the bond buys to zero “has to be one of the options, that is on the table,” Hansson, who sits on the ECB’s rate setting Governing Council said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

