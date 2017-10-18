ECB's Hansson says should consider corrections to bond-buying programme

BERLIN (Reuters) - Given that people are feeling brighter about the economy, the European Central Bank should consider tweaking its bond-buying programme, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson told newspaper Handelsblatt.

Estonian bank governor Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. Picture taken June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“People are much more optimistic about the economic development and in this situation it is appropriate to think about small corrections,” he said, adding it was his personal view that bond buys should be reduced.

Asked if the ECB had enough room for maneuver in its monetary policy, Hansson said: “I think so. If the question is whether we have done all we can, the answer is no,” he added.