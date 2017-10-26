Highlights - Draghi comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank, taking its biggest step yet in weaning the euro zone off years of stimulus, announced on Thursday it was cutting its monthly bond buying, but hedging its bets, also extended the programme’s lifespan.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi holds a news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

POSITIVE DISCUSSION AT MEETING

”Discussion was - the atmosphere was pretty positive. All the members mentioned growth momentum, improving employment ... investment is actually picking up. The earning capacity of households is picking up, so disposable income is increasing.

“Inflation is not as encouraging ... we are still not at our inflation target (of just under 2 percent annually).”

UNDERLYING INFLATION

“Wage growth has increased somewhat, but domestic cost pressures still remain subdued overall. Underlying inflation in the euro area is expected to continue to rise gradually over the medium term.”

GROWTH RISKS BALANCED

“Risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain broadly balanced.”

UNABATED GROWTH

“The latest data and survey results point to unabated growth momentum in the second half of this year.”

MUTED PRICE PRESSURES

“Domestic price pressures are still muted overall and the economic outlook and the path of inflation remain conditional on continued support from monetary policy. Therefore, an ample degree of monetary stimulus remains necessary.”

BROAD-BASED GROWTH

“The economic expansion in the euro area continues to be solid and broad-based.”

GROWING INFLATION CONFIDENCE

“The recalibration of our asset purchases reflects growing confidence in the gradual convergence of inflation rates towards our ... aim on account of the increasingly robust and broad-based economic expansion, an uptick in measures of underlying inflation, and the continued effective pass-through of our policy measures to the financing conditions of the real economy.”

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACCOMMODATION

“Today’s monetary policy decisions were taken to preserve the very favourable financing conditions that are still needed for a sustained return of inflation rates towards (target).”