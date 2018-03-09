FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated a day ago

ECB's Lane says bank getting closer to limit of current policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is getting closer to the limit of its current policy and will communicate its next steps as it receives more information about the euro zone economy, governing council board member Philip Lane said on Friday.

“Obviously in the coming meetings we’ll have more information. We are getting closer to the limit of our current policy so we will be communicating more about what happens next,” Lane, who is also governor of the Irish Central Bank, told journalists in Dublin on Friday.

Asked whether there had been any dissenting voices at Thursday’s governing council meeting or whether there was any indication about when the ECB would make its next significant move, Lane said the council was a “disciplined” body.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson

