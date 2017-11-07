ECB's Lautenschlaeger - wanted clear exit from QE: TV

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economic recovery is robust and inflation will pick up so the European Central Bank should have set a clear end date for its 2.55 trillion euro (2.25 trillion pounds) asset purchase programme, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We have a strong growth momentum, we have growth for 17 consecutive quarters and now the labour market has a solid recovery, the sentiment factors are positive, the financial conditions for firms and households are very favourable so I’m very confident that the inflation rate will pick up,” Lautenschlaeger told Bloomberg television.

“I think it was correct to reduce the amount purchased from January onwards ... I would have liked to see a clear exit,” she added.