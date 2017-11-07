FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Lautenschlaeger - wanted clear exit from QE: TV
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a day ago

ECB's Lautenschlaeger - wanted clear exit from QE: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economic recovery is robust and inflation will pick up so the European Central Bank should have set a clear end date for its 2.55 trillion euro (2.25 trillion pounds) asset purchase programme, ECB board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“We have a strong growth momentum, we have growth for 17 consecutive quarters and now the labour market has a solid recovery, the sentiment factors are positive, the financial conditions for firms and households are very favourable so I’m very confident that the inflation rate will pick up,” Lautenschlaeger told Bloomberg television.

“I think it was correct to reduce the amount purchased from January onwards ... I would have liked to see a clear exit,” she added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
