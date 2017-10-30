FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's bond buys will be reduced gradually - Liikanen
October 30, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a day ago

ECB's bond buys will be reduced gradually - Liikanen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should maintain the option to extend its 2.55 trillion euro (£2.25 trillion) bond purchase scheme but the buys will be wound down gradually over time, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday.

A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

”Once inflation is consistent with the price stability target in a sustainable way ... we can gradually and carefully go lower,” Liikanen told Finnish public radio YLE when asked if he expected the buys to continue indefinitely.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
