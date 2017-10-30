ECB's bond buys will be reduced gradually - Liikanen

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should maintain the option to extend its 2.55 trillion euro (£2.25 trillion) bond purchase scheme but the buys will be wound down gradually over time, Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Monday.

A logo plate is seen at the entrance to the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

”Once inflation is consistent with the price stability target in a sustainable way ... we can gradually and carefully go lower,” Liikanen told Finnish public radio YLE when asked if he expected the buys to continue indefinitely.