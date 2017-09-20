Strong euro, economy call for ECB shift away from bond buys: Knot

A placard featuring an Euro bank note is seen outside the money museum next to the headquarters of Germany's federal bank Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro’s appreciation reflects a stronger euro zone economy, supporting calls for the European Central Bank to move away from its unprecedented stimulus policy, ECB rate-setter Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

“The appreciation of the euro should be considered a reflection of the relative strength and stability of the euro area economy,” Knot, the Dutch central bank chief, said at an event in Brussels.

“(This is) a clear indicator of the factors that underlie the reduced necessity of continued asset purchases ... supporting the call for a gradual but decisive rebalancing away from non-standard towards traditional instruments of monetary policy,” Knot, considered a hawk on the Governing Council, said.

He added the risk of deflation is largely gone and thus the main rationale for central bank asset purchases has disappeared.