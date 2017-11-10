FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB should have signalled intent to end asset buys, Nowotny says
#Business News
November 10, 2017

ECB should have signalled intent to end asset buys, Nowotny says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should have signalled a clear intent to end asset buys when it extended purchases until September but left the door open to another extension, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in remarks broadcast on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Nowotny, who sits on the ECB’s Governing Council and heads the Austrian National Bank, told Austrian broadcaster ORF that he agreed with his German counterpart Jens Weidmann, who made a similar point the day after the ECB announced its decision.

“In this respect I am in absolute agreement with my German colleague,” Nowotny said when asked about Weidmann’s remarks.

The ECB said last month it would halve the pace of its bond purchases from January but also extend the 2.55 trillion euro buying programme until the end of next September.

“This new purchasing programme is valid until September 2018 and in my view we should then go about bringing it to an end if the economy develops as we currently expect it to,” Nowotny said, echoing remarks he made last week.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
