FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's chief economist calls for 'steady hand' on easy policy
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Central Banks
September 13, 2017 / 5:16 PM / a month ago

ECB's chief economist calls for 'steady hand' on easy policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Peter Praet speaks during a conference in Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s chief economist renewed his call on Wednesday for a “steady hand” in conducting the ECB’s ultra-easy monetary policy despite a positive growth outlook.

Peter Praet’s words strike a cautious note as the ECB prepares to decide whether and how to wind down its 2.3 trillion euros (2.07 trillion pounds) stimulus programme, aimed at boosting inflation in the euro zone.

“The baseline scenario for inflation going forward remains crucially contingent on very easy financing conditions which, to a large extent, depend on the current accommodative monetary policy stance,” Praet said at an event in Frankfurt

“Therefore, maintaining a steady hand continues to be critical to fostering a durable convergence of inflation towards our monetary policy objective.”

European Union flags are reflected in a window at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Sources told Reuters that ECB policymakers agreed at last week’s meeting on reducing the amount of bonds the ECB buys each month from next year, with a decision likely to come in October.

But policymakers also agreed that, even if stimulus is curbed, easy monetary policy will continue for a long time and normalisation would be gradual, the sources said.

Indeed Praet cautioned inflation remained volatile and expectations for future price increases had yet to align with the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent despite a positive outlook for economic growth.

“Measured inflation rates are exceedingly volatile and metrics of underlying price pressures remain anaemic,” Praet said in the speech. “The entire distribution of inflation expectations still needs to shift a fair distance to the right.”

Praet’s comments pitch him against fellow ECB director Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a prominent German hawk who said in comments published on Monday that conditions were in place for inflation to “move steadily towards” the ECB’s goal.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.