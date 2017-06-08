IMF says ECB rate decision reflects diminishing deflation risks

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed a decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged, saying the bank's strategy had helped improve credit conditions and support a firm recovery of output.

"The ECB's removal today of the possibility of further reductions to key policy interest rates reflects diminishing deflation risks while maintaining the commitment to very substantial monetary accommodation," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.