2 months ago
IMF says ECB rate decision reflects diminishing deflation risks
June 8, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 2 months ago

IMF says ECB rate decision reflects diminishing deflation risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017.Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund welcomed a decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged, saying the bank's strategy had helped improve credit conditions and support a firm recovery of output.

"The ECB's removal today of the possibility of further reductions to key policy interest rates reflects diminishing deflation risks while maintaining the commitment to very substantial monetary accommodation," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

