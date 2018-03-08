Little change to ECB's inflation, growth forecasts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank left its growth and inflation forecasts mostly unchanged on Thursday, predicting that price growth will slowly climb in the coming years but still miss its target by the end of the decade despite years of stimulus.

The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent, sees price growth at 1.4 percent this year and next, picking up to 1.7 percent in 2020, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news conference.

Economic growth this year was seen at 2.4 percent versus an earlier 2.3 percent forecast.