ECB's vice president position will likely go to Spain - Spain economy minister

MADRID (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s vice-president position, currently held by Vitor Constancio who has until May 1 to stand down, will probably go to a Spanish candidate, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in comments published on Tuesday.

Spain's Finance Minister Luis de Guindos talks to journalists after a European Union finance ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Spain has not held a position on the ECB’s executive board since 2012 after the exit of Jose Manuel Gonzalez Paramo.

“I‘m convinced that the position will go to Spain,” de Guindos said during a meeting with Accenture Strategy and newspaper El Economista.

The ECB’s executive board is charged with implementing monetary policy for the 19 member states that use the euro and consists of the president, vice president and four board members. All executive board members are appointed for an eight-year term that cannot be renewed.

De Guindos also dismissed rumours that he was a candidate for the position of Eurogroup head, currently held by Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

De Guindos has been considered in Brussels political circles as one of the main candidates for the job leading euro zone finance ministers.