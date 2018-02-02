Spain says will present Spanish candidate for ECB vice president position

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will present a candidate for the position of vice president of the European Central Bank, though a final name had yet to be confirmed, Spain’s government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

“The government has not taken any decision on the candidature. The time limit is until Feb. 7 and we will announce a Spanish candidate. No decision has been made,” De Vigo said at the press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who is rumoured to be Spain’s candidate for the post, has said he is convinced the position would go to a Spaniard.