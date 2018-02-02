FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 12:11 PM / a day ago

Spain says will present Spanish candidate for ECB vice president position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will present a candidate for the position of vice president of the European Central Bank, though a final name had yet to be confirmed, Spain’s government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said on Friday.

“The government has not taken any decision on the candidature. The time limit is until Feb. 7 and we will announce a Spanish candidate. No decision has been made,” De Vigo said at the press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who is rumoured to be Spain’s candidate for the post, has said he is convinced the position would go to a Spaniard.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo

