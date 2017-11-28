FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB asks for views on new interest rate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 9:29 AM / in a day

ECB asks for views on new interest rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will hold a public consultation until Jan. 12 on the main features of its new unsecured overnight interest rate, expected to be launched by 2020, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are photographed in front of the skyline with its banking towers in Frankfurt, Germany, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The ECB unveiled plans in September to devise a new benchmark after industry players failed to revamp existing facilities hit by fraud and dwindling liquidity.

“The interest rate would complement existing benchmark rates produced by the private sector and serve as a backstop reference rate,” the ECB said. “This consultation is a first step. A second consultation related to the methodology will follow later in the process.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.