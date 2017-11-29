Central banks did not numb markets - ECB's Constancio

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Central banks are not the sole culprits for suppressing volatility on financial markets, which mainly reflects strong economic growth and a long-term decline in interest rates, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio is seen at a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Vitor Constancio was unveiling the ECB’s biannual Financial Stability Review, in which he warned that the record-low volatility could create the pre-conditions for sudden reversals of recent gains on financial markets.