Central banks did not numb markets - ECB's Constancio
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in a day

Central banks did not numb markets - ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Central banks are not the sole culprits for suppressing volatility on financial markets, which mainly reflects strong economic growth and a long-term decline in interest rates, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio is seen at a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Vitor Constancio was unveiling the ECB’s biannual Financial Stability Review, in which he warned that the record-low volatility could create the pre-conditions for sudden reversals of recent gains on financial markets.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

