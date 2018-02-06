FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 4:31 PM / a day ago

Judge to rule February 13 on whether UK should drop action against Assange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British judge said on Tuesday she will rule on Feb. 13 on an attempt by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to have the UK authorities drop any action against him for breaching bail terms in 2012, on grounds of public interest.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot had earlier rejected a bid by Assange, who is holed up inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London, to have an arrest warrant against him dropped on different grounds.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

