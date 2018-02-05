Ecuadoreans support ending unlimited presidential re-election - government

QUITO (Reuters) - A majority of Ecuadoreans voted in a referendum on Sunday in favour of ending unlimited presidential re-election, the elections council said, citing a quick count.

Sixty-four percent of the Andean nation’s voters supported changing the constitution to prevent presidents from holding office for more than two terms, Elections Council President Nubia Villacis told a news conference. A quick count projects results based on a sample of polling stations.

The change would prevent former President Rafael Correa, who held office for a decade, from returning to power.