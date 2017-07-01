Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Ecuador coast, damage limited

QUITO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of central Ecuador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though the government said damage was limited and only five people suffered minor injuries.

The government's ECU 911 safety service said there were no major incidents and a tsunami had been ruled out.

Officials said the five people injured, who included an elderly man, were taken to a local hospital.

The USGS said the quake's epicentre was 55 miles (88.5 km)northwest of Portoviejo at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) below the Pacific seabed. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1, struck at 5:29 p.m. (2229 GMT). (goo.gl/4KHmTk)

Last year, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador's Pacific coast in April, killing more than 650 people.

State oil company Petroecuador's operations remained normal after Friday's quake, a spokesman said.