France wants EDF to present Hinkley Point action plan by end-July

PARIS (Reuters) - France's finance minister said on Monday it wanted state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA) to present a "rigorous" action plan on its Hinkley Point C nuclear power project in Britain by the end of the month.

EDF flagged a construction cost overrun of 1.5 billion pounds at the nuclear power station in Somerset, in south west England on Monday, in a new blow for a group of EDF projects already facing delays, rising costs and other problems.

"The state will make sure that this action plan can confirm the project's time frame, as agreed with British authorities, reduce as much as possible the financial impact of this review, ensure a rigorous risk-management of the HPC project" Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7730 pounds)