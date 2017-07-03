FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants EDF to present Hinkley Point action plan by end-July
#Business News
July 3, 2017 / 7:16 PM / a month ago

France wants EDF to present Hinkley Point action plan by end-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site near Bridgwater in Britain, September 14, 2016.Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France's finance minister said on Monday it wanted state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA) to present a "rigorous" action plan on its Hinkley Point C nuclear power project in Britain by the end of the month.

EDF flagged a construction cost overrun of 1.5 billion pounds at the nuclear power station in Somerset, in south west England on Monday, in a new blow for a group of EDF projects already facing delays, rising costs and other problems.

"The state will make sure that this action plan can confirm the project's time frame, as agreed with British authorities, reduce as much as possible the financial impact of this review, ensure a rigorous risk-management of the HPC project" Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7730 pounds)

Reporting by Michel Rose. Editing by Jane Merriman

